SS Rajamouli says working with Jr NTR was like directing ‘two tigers’

Renowned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has described his experience working with Jr NTR on the blockbuster RRR as akin to handling "two tigers," emphasising the actor's unparalleled energy and powerful on-screen presence.

Three years after the global phenomenon of RRR, Rajamouli treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette that delves into the making of the epic movie, which had audiences worldwide grooving to the iconic track Naatu Naatu.

In the nearly two-minute clip, Rajamouli lauds the performances of his lead actors, particularly Jr NTR, who portrayed Komaram Bheem. The director said, “With NTR, it felt like I was shooting with not one, but two tigers,” a nod to the actor’s moniker, “Young Tiger,” and his dynamic portrayal in the film.