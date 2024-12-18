SS Rajamouli says working with Jr NTR was like directing ‘two tigers’
Renowned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has described his experience working with Jr NTR on the blockbuster RRR as akin to handling "two tigers," emphasising the actor's unparalleled energy and powerful on-screen presence.
Three years after the global phenomenon of RRR, Rajamouli treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette that delves into the making of the epic movie, which had audiences worldwide grooving to the iconic track Naatu Naatu.
In the nearly two-minute clip, Rajamouli lauds the performances of his lead actors, particularly Jr NTR, who portrayed Komaram Bheem. The director said, “With NTR, it felt like I was shooting with not one, but two tigers,” a nod to the actor’s moniker, “Young Tiger,” and his dynamic portrayal in the film.
The video also captures heartwarming moments from the set, with Jr NTR affectionately referring to Rajamouli as Jakkanna, a nickname fans celebrated in the comments. Reflecting on the impact of the film, Jr NTR said, “RRR will stay with me for the rest of my life.”
Released on March 24, 2022, RRR achieved unprecedented global success, earning accolades at the Oscars and Golden Globes. The movie made history as the first Indian and Asian feature film to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song, thanks to the chart-topping Naatu Naatu.
Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and international stars like Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody, RRR remains a landmark in Indian cinema.
Fans can revisit the magic of RRR with a behind-the-scenes documentary, RRR: Behind & Beyond, premiering in select theatres on Friday, December 20. A recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the monumental effort behind the making of this cinematic masterpiece.