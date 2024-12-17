Mrunal Thakur joins Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action drama ‘Dacoit’

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up to make her action film debut with Dacoit, an intense drama co-starring Adivi Sesh. Directed by Shaneil Deo in his debut venture, the film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, promising a gripping story packed with high-energy action.
Dacoit revolves around an angry convict who meticulously plans revenge against his ex-girlfriend after being betrayed. Mrunal, who has previously won hearts with her emotional performances, steps into a powerful new role that will challenge her acting range.
Talking about her character, the Sita Ramam actress shared, “The story of Dacoit is a perfect mix of rustic storytelling and stylised vision. It allows me to explore an entirely new shade as an actor. I’m thrilled to step into this unique world created by Shaneil Deo and Adivi Sesh.”
The project is being produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang. Shaneil, who has previously collaborated with Adivi on successful projects, has also co-developed the story and screenplay with the actor.
The shooting of Dacoit is currently underway in Hyderabad, with plans for an extensive schedule in Maharashtra in the coming months. With its intriguing storyline and talented cast, Dacoit is shaping up to be an exciting film for fans of the action genre.