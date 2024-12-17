Mrunal Thakur joins Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action drama ‘Dacoit’

Dacoit revolves around an angry convict who meticulously plans revenge against his ex-girlfriend after being betrayed. Mrunal, who has previously won hearts with her emotional performances, steps into a powerful new role that will challenge her acting range.

Talking about her character, the Sita Ramam actress shared, “The story of Dacoit is a perfect mix of rustic storytelling and stylised vision. It allows me to explore an entirely new shade as an actor. I’m thrilled to step into this unique world created by Shaneil Deo and Adivi Sesh.”