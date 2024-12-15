Filmmaker Rima Das talks about her films ‘Village Rockstars 2’ and ‘My Melbourne’

Filmmaker Rima Das from Assam is the talk of the town, not just for the sequel to her film Village Rockstars which received the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film at the 29th Busan Film Festival, but also for the anthology My Melbourne, which is travelling across film festivals like the International Film Festival of Melbourne, Mumbai International Film Festival, and the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Rima is up for inclusivity in the industry, especially with regards to talents from the Northeast and believes that it’s okay for the rest of India to not understand the Northeast well. But she adds that as she takes her state to a wider audience, she will also be responsible for creating better and more opportunities for the talents from the region. We speak to the director about her films, the challenges she faced and more.

Excerpts: