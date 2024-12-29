Snoop Dogg steals the show at the Arizona Bowl with iconic halftime performance

Snoop Dogg ascended the top step of the bandstand, arms raised high, igniting a thunderous cheer from the crowd. The marching bands launched into a rendition of Who Am I, as the celebrity drum major swayed to his own beat.

Forget mayo baths, edible Pop-Tarts, or even a national championship—a few bowl games can top Snoop Dogg orchestrating the halftime show at the event that bears his name.

“What an amazing experience,” said Miami of Ohio coach Chuck Martin.

In recent years, Snoop Dogg has become seemingly omnipresent, building a vast entertainment empire. Known primarily as a rapper, he’s also a movie and TV actor, video game character, record label owner, vintner, Gin & Juice mogul, and marketing icon.

Snoop’s football ties run deep as well. He’s been a youth football coach, guest analyst, and founder of the Snoop League for underprivileged youth in Southern California. Following in the footsteps of Jimmy Kimmel and Rob Gronkowski, Snoop stepped into the celebrity bowl sponsorship arena, delivering a spectacle true to his brand at the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. His involvement also brought NIL opportunities for the players.

While Miami’s RedHawks triumphed over Colorado State 43-17, it was Snoop Dogg who stole the show. Arizona Stadium was transformed with Snoop’s signature flair: a black low-rider against a desert landscape painted in one end zone and the Snoop Dogg logo in the other.