Snoop Dogg steals the show at the Arizona Bowl with iconic halftime performance

Snoop Dogg ascended the top step of the bandstand, arms raised high, igniting a thunderous cheer from the crowd. The marching bands launched into a rendition of Who Am I, as the celebrity drum major swayed to his own beat.
Forget mayo baths, edible Pop-Tarts, or even a national championship—a few bowl games can top Snoop Dogg orchestrating the halftime show at the event that bears his name.
“What an amazing experience,” said Miami of Ohio coach Chuck Martin.
In recent years, Snoop Dogg has become seemingly omnipresent, building a vast entertainment empire. Known primarily as a rapper, he’s also a movie and TV actor, video game character, record label owner, vintner, Gin & Juice mogul, and marketing icon.
Snoop’s football ties run deep as well. He’s been a youth football coach, guest analyst, and founder of the Snoop League for underprivileged youth in Southern California. Following in the footsteps of Jimmy Kimmel and Rob Gronkowski, Snoop stepped into the celebrity bowl sponsorship arena, delivering a spectacle true to his brand at the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. His involvement also brought NIL opportunities for the players.
While Miami’s RedHawks triumphed over Colorado State 43-17, it was Snoop Dogg who stole the show. Arizona Stadium was transformed with Snoop’s signature flair: a black low-rider against a desert landscape painted in one end zone and the Snoop Dogg logo in the other.
On game day, it was all Snoop, all the time. He warmed up by catching passes from Miami’s equipment manager and made a brief stop at a tailgate to sip on gin & juice. His arrival at the coin toss caused a frenzy as he walked out of the tunnel clad in a green-and-gold Arizona Bowl tracksuit, gray Snoop Dogg sneakers, sunglasses, and a black Gin & Juice hat, with bling glinting around his neck.
Snoop shook hands with team captains, flipped the coin with flair, and posed for photos before jogging to Colorado State’s sideline to try his hand at play calling. Between quarters, he attempted (unsuccessfully) to fire a T-shirt cannon and joined a circle of Native American performers for some head-bopping before heading to the booth for the TV broadcast.
“This is a seven-day-a-week thing with me, man,” Snoop shared during the broadcast. “I guess I’m the people’s champ because I love the people as much as they love me.”
Snoop returned to the field for a halftime interview with Coach Martin, then climbed the bandstand to lead both schools’ bands in a medley of his hits. After a stint in a suite, he rejoined the broadcast for the fourth quarter, with a dedicated Snoop Cam capturing his reactions.
But Snoop saved the best for last.
As Miami players gathered around a makeshift stage, Snoop rolled out in a mint-green lowrider Chevy Impala with gold rims, the Arizona Bowl trophy in hand, to the roar of fans. After presenting gold chains to the players and taking photos, he departed the stadium in true rockstar fashion, escorted by a wave of security.
"Thank you, Tucson,” Snoop said. “Thank you for welcoming me.”
The pleasure was all theirs.