Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hang out with ‘cool cats’ on their Australian getaway

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are making the most of their Australian getaway, spending time with some ‘cool cats.’ Zaheer shared a candid snap on Instagram featuring himself and Sonakshi lounging while observing lions through the window of their hotel room.

Captioned “4 cool cats hanging,” the post quickly gained attention. Sonakshi reposted the photo on her Instagram stories, along with videos of wild animals, including lions.