Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hang out with ‘cool cats’ on their Australian getaway

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are making the most of their Australian getaway, spending time with some ‘cool cats.’ Zaheer shared a candid snap on Instagram featuring himself and Sonakshi lounging while observing lions through the window of their hotel room.
Captioned “4 cool cats hanging,” the post quickly gained attention. Sonakshi reposted the photo on her Instagram stories, along with videos of wild animals, including lions.
Their adventurous vacation has been a treat for fans, as the couple continues to post glimpses of their journey. Earlier, Sonakshi shared a heartwarming image of Zaheer resting his head on her lap as they soaked up the sun in a serene park. The simple yet endearing post was accompanied by a red heart emoji.
Adding a sporty twist to their holiday, the couple attended the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They captured the electrifying atmosphere in photos and videos, sporting coordinated white outfits and proudly waving the Indian flag. The couple even led the crowd in cheering, “India, India, India.”
Sonakshi shared her excitement, writing: “What a CRACKLING day of cricket at the Boxing Day match at the @mcg!!! The atmosphere was electric, and fans from both sides made our first cricket match together unforgettable. All the best, boys… bring it home.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer, who tied the knot in a private civil ceremony on June 23, 2024, have been together for over seven years. Their upcoming film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, set for release in 2025, marks their first on-screen collaboration since getting married.
The couple’s Australian escapade, blending wildlife, sports, and heartfelt moments, has only added to the excitement surrounding their much-anticipated film and life together.