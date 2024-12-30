Anthony Hopkins celebrates 49 years of sobriety ahead of his 87th birthday

Renowned actor Anthony Hopkins has reached an incredible milestone—49 years of sobriety—just one day before celebrating his 87th birthday. The Academy Award-winning actor shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, recounting the pivotal moment he decided to give up drinking.
“Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped,” he said in the video, mimicking a drinking gesture. “I was having fun, but then I realised I was in serious trouble. I couldn’t remember anything and was driving drunk out of my mind. On that fateful day, I knew I needed help. So, I got it.”
Hopkins shared how he reached out to a support group for alcoholics, which marked the beginning of his sober journey. “That was it—sober. And I’ve had more fun these 49 years than I ever did before,” he shared.
Using his platform to encourage those battling alcoholism, Hopkins offered words of hope and advice, “If you’re struggling, having fun is great, and having a drink is fine. But if alcohol is becoming a problem, there’s help out there. It’s not a terrible situation—it’s a condition. Reach out; you’re not alone.”
Hopkins expressed gratitude for his sober life, emphasising, “I didn’t realise I wasn’t unique—there are thousands of people like me. Getting sober might sound dull, but I’ve had a wonderful life. They still hire me, and I still have a job.”
The actor’s message is especially meaningful as he prepares to celebrate his birthday on December 31. Hopkins concluded his inspiring message with a warm “Happy New Year!” and a kiss, spreading positivity and encouragement to his followers.