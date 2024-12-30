Anthony Hopkins celebrates 49 years of sobriety ahead of his 87th birthday

Renowned actor Anthony Hopkins has reached an incredible milestone—49 years of sobriety—just one day before celebrating his 87th birthday. The Academy Award-winning actor shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, recounting the pivotal moment he decided to give up drinking.

“Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped,” he said in the video, mimicking a drinking gesture. “I was having fun, but then I realised I was in serious trouble. I couldn’t remember anything and was driving drunk out of my mind. On that fateful day, I knew I needed help. So, I got it.”

Hopkins shared how he reached out to a support group for alcoholics, which marked the beginning of his sober journey. “That was it—sober. And I’ve had more fun these 49 years than I ever did before,” he shared.