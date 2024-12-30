Anupam Kher indulges in fusion foods and cultural experiences during his Thailand trip

The artiste also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on his 40-year journey in the entertainment industry. Sharing photos from various locations and moments with friends, he expressed gratitude for the experiences that shaped his career.

He recounted his early struggles in Mumbai, writing, “Casa Maria on St Paul’s Road is my third house in the city. This is during Saaransh (my debut film in 1984), and I was staying on the first floor. Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir (Bandra West) was the first place I worked when I arrived in Mumbai on June 3, 1981, for a job in an acting school. Then I discovered there was no building, no acting school—we were conducting classes on the beach.”