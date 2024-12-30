Anupam Kher indulges in fusion foods and cultural experiences during his Thailand trip

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is making the most of his Thailand getaway. On Sunday, the actor shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, showcasing his delightful culinary experiences during the trip. Among the highlights were fusion dishes that the actor enjoyed at some of Thailand’s renowned restaurants.
In a heartfelt caption, Anupam wrote, “This trip to #Thailand with my brother and childhood friends has been really special in many ways. Apart from my motivational lecture, travelling to #Ayutthaya (read Ayodhya) temple to street shopping has been exceptional. But we ate some delicious food at some great restaurants too. Two of them stood out (Apart from @restaurant_gaa). Chef @harinayak’s @jholbkk and @clarabangkok. Loved it and the people behind these wonderful places. Thank you and #Dhanyawad! #FriendsInThailand.”
One standout dish featured a creative pairing of Malabar parotta and mushrooms, exemplifying the fusion flavors he relished during the trip.
The artiste also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on his 40-year journey in the entertainment industry. Sharing photos from various locations and moments with friends, he expressed gratitude for the experiences that shaped his career.
He recounted his early struggles in Mumbai, writing, “Casa Maria on St Paul’s Road is my third house in the city. This is during Saaransh (my debut film in 1984), and I was staying on the first floor. Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir (Bandra West) was the first place I worked when I arrived in Mumbai on June 3, 1981, for a job in an acting school. Then I discovered there was no building, no acting school—we were conducting classes on the beach.”
Anupam’s Thailand trip has not only been a gastronomic adventure but also a reminder of his remarkable journey in cinema and life.