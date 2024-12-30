Dia Mirza embraces life’s ‘small joys’ as the year winds down

Earlier, Dia had praised her co-star Vijay Varma for his stellar performance in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She commended his ability to deliver a compelling performance despite the spatial constraints required by his character in the series.

The show, directed by Anubhav Sinha is based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. The aircraft was forced to land in Kandahar, Afghanistan, under Taliban control at the time. The hijackers demanded the release of imprisoned Islamist terrorists, including Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Masood Azhar, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

The incident, which left one passenger fatally stabbed and several injured, remains a pivotal moment in India’s counter-terrorism history.