Mrunal Thakur shares candid December highlights on social media

Mrunal Thakur recently delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her December experiences through heartfelt posts on social media. On Monday, the Sita Ramam actress shared a collection of photos and videos on Instagram, capturing special moments from the month, ranging from festive celebrations to serene, personal moments.
Highlights included a joyful snap of Mrunal celebrating the holiday season with friends amidst dazzling Christmas decorations and a candid photo of her soaking up the sun in a peaceful natural setting. Captioning the post, “December HYD-MUM,” Mrunal shared an intimate peek into her life.
She also offered behind-the-scenes glimpses from her film sets, revealing her dedication and passion for her craft as she worked on her upcoming projects.
Mrunal, who first gained fame on television with her role as Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya, transitioned seamlessly into films, debuting with Love Sonia. She has since delivered memorable performances in movies such as Super 30, Batla House, Sita Ramam, and Hi Nanna.
Recently, she appeared in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with stars like Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Mrunal portrayed Divya, a pregnant woman, in the film.
Her forthcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Son of Sardaar 2, continuing her journey of impactful performances.