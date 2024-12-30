Mrunal Thakur exudes a rare charm in a blue lehenga by Mrunalini Rao

Mrunal’s beauty look was equally spellbinding. Her eyes were the focal point, defined by dramatic kohl-lined rims, bold eyeliner, and kajal, while soft blush and a nude lip provided the perfect balance. Her straight, waist-length hair added a sleek touch, epitomising understated sophistication.

Accessories played a starring role in completing her ensemble. She adorned herself with exquisite drop earrings and vibrant multicolored bangles that added a traditional charm to her outfit. The pièce de résistance? A chic miniature handbag that perfectly complemented the outfit's classic vibe, elevating the look to new heights.