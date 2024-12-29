Mahira Khan stuns in an ivory Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna sari worth INR 2.63 lakhs

The actress paired the sari with a striking one-shoulder sweetheart neckline blouse, embellished with delicate cord embroidery. This combination of textures and details added depth and visual interest to the overall look.

Mahira’s look was expertly styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. The accessories included oversized stud earrings, stacked bangles, and silver metallic high heels, complementing the sari’s modern aesthetic. Her makeup, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick, added a touch of glamour. Her hair, styled in a simple yet elegant middle parting, completed the stunning ensemble.