Mahira Khan stuns in an ivory Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna sari worth INR 2.63 lakhs
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s affinity for ethnic wear is well-documented on her Instagram, where she frequently showcases stunning outfits ranging from salwar kameez sets to elegant Anarkalis and saris. Her style serves as a constant source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Recently, Mahira has been particularly drawn to Indian designers, and her latest ethnic look is nothing short of breathtaking. She recently shared a gorgeous sari look that are sure to elevate any ethnic wardrobe.
On Saturday, Mahira surprised her fans with a series of stunning photographs on Instagram, perfectly timed for a weekend style boost. The post, captioned “Birthday suit - always a sari,” featured the actress looking radiant in a half-draped ivory saree.
The sari, crafted from embellished poly-georgette, immediately captured attention with its metallic fringes along the hemline. Mahira opted for a chic and modern draping style, incorporating a stylish slit and a gracefully flowing pallu. This contemporary take on traditional ethnic wear showcases her fashion-forward sensibilities. The sari is designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and carries a price tag of INR 263,500.
The actress paired the sari with a striking one-shoulder sweetheart neckline blouse, embellished with delicate cord embroidery. This combination of textures and details added depth and visual interest to the overall look.
Mahira’s look was expertly styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. The accessories included oversized stud earrings, stacked bangles, and silver metallic high heels, complementing the sari’s modern aesthetic. Her makeup, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick, added a touch of glamour. Her hair, styled in a simple yet elegant middle parting, completed the stunning ensemble.
Mahira’s sari look serves as a testament to the versatility and timeless appeal of this traditional garment. By blending classic elements with modern styling, she created a look that was both elegant and contemporary. Her fashion choices offer inspiration for those seeking to elevate their own ethnic wardrobe with pieces that are both timeless and on-trend.