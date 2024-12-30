Gal Gadot reveals her struggles with a blood clot in the brain during pregnancy

Gal revealed that in February, during her eighth month of pregnancy, she began experiencing debilitating headaches that confined her to bed for weeks. An MRI eventually revealed the terrifying diagnosis of a massive blood clot in her brain.

“In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be,” she wrote. “It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

She was immediately rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Her daughter, Ori, was born during this period of uncertainty and fear. Gal explained the significance of her daughter's name, meaning‘my light,’ stating that before the surgery, she told her husband, Jaron Varsano, that their daughter would be the light waiting for her at the end of the tunnel.

Gal also emphasised the importance of listening to one's body and trusting its signals. She also highlighted the need for greater awareness of CVT in pregnant women over 30, a condition that affects approximately 3 in 100,000. She stressed that early detection is crucial for effective treatment.

Gal, known for her role as Wonder Woman, is married to real estate developer Jaron Varsano. They are now the proud parents of four daughters. Her upcoming projects include Snow White, In the Hand of Dante, and The Runner.