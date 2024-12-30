Kajol reflects on her new year outlook

In a previous post, Kajol shared a candid selfie with the caption, “Just me, being the main character as always #selfietime,” showcasing her playful side.

Recently, the actress also reminisced about her time on the sets of the blockbuster film Dilwale. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos with Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s cast and crew, Kajol highlighted the fun and camaraderie they experienced. One of the photos featured her and Khan in a classic romantic pose, while another captured her joyful smile.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the thriller Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Starring alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, Kajol portrayed Vidya Jyothi, a police officer, marking her first role in uniform.

Speaking about the experience, Kajol said, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. Playing a police officer for the first time has been an exciting challenge, and I can’t wait for my fans to see this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been incredibly rewarding.”