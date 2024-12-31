Aamir Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Bollywood stars missing from the silver screen in 2024

Anushka Sharma has delivered some massive hits during her tenure as an actress including PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Haan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, it has almost been more than half a decade since her last release Zero in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. According to the reports, Anushka has filmed the biopic on Indian Women cricketer Jhulan Goswami, tentatively titled Chakda Xpress. While the film went on the floors a while back its official release date has not been revealed till now.