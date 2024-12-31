Anil Kapoor feflects on 2024: A year of resilience, hard work and personal development

Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor has declared 2024 a year of significant personal and professional growth. The actor, known for his dedication and drive, emphasised the importance of perseverance in achieving one's goals. As he enters 2025, Anil is poised to take on new challenges with renewed energy and ambition.
In an Instagram post, sharing a video, he said, "2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth. Purpose and perseverance have always led my way and I aim to be intentional about amping the energy up and dreaming bigger... Let’s rage 2025!"
The heartfelt video showcased his most cherished moments from the year, including highlights from successful film projects like Fighter and Crew. The video also featured snippets from his personal life — where he is seen celebrating various festivals with family and friends.
Looking ahead, Anil has an exciting slate of projects lined up. He will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in War 2 and alongside Alia Bhatt in Alpha. Additionally, his highly anticipated action-drama Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni, is set for release on Prime Video soon.