Anil Kapoor feflects on 2024: A year of resilience, hard work and personal development

In an Instagram post, sharing a video, he said, "2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth. Purpose and perseverance have always led my way and I aim to be intentional about amping the energy up and dreaming bigger... Let’s rage 2025!"

The heartfelt video showcased his most cherished moments from the year, including highlights from successful film projects like Fighter and Crew. The video also featured snippets from his personal life — where he is seen celebrating various festivals with family and friends.