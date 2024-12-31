The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe: Yash urges fans to refrain from displaying grand gestures on his birthday

Kannada filmstar Yash, who is known for the KGF franchise, has urged his fans to prioritise their safety and mindfulness during his birthday celebrations. The further actor said that his happiness lies in knowing that his fans are thriving and pursuing their goals.

On Monday, the actor shared a note in Kannada and English on his Instagram handle, in which he urged his fans to refrain from extravagant celebrations. He reflected on the unfortunate incidents that occurred during his birthday celebrations in the past, tragically resulting in the loss of lives.

He wrote, “As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too. It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy”.