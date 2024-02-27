He was a beacon of Indian music: PM Modi mourns the demise of Pankaj Udhas

Sharing a couple of photos with Pankaj Udhas, the prime minister wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations."

"I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.