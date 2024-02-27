He was a beacon of Indian music: PM Modi mourns the demise of Pankaj Udhas

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26 after an extended illness. The news about the death of the 72-year-old ghazal maestro was confirmed by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas. The entertainment and political fraternity mourned his unfortunate demise with heartfelt posts and later in the night, PM Narendra Modi also extended condolences to the bereaved family.
Sharing a couple of photos with Pankaj Udhas, the prime minister wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations."
"I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.
His funeral will be held today from 3 to 5 pm at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai, as confirmed by his daughter. The official statement by his family reads, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family."
Pankaj Udhas began his career in 1980 with the launch of the ghazal album titled Aahat. Thereon, his musical journey only went uphill and recognising his contributions to the musical landscape, he was bestowed with India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.