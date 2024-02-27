‘Now you will perform for people in heaven’: Anupam Kher remembers Pankaj Udhas

Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed his grief on the demise of singer Pankaj Udhas. The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a piece to camera video of him paying a tribute to the ghazal legend.

He said, “Pankaj Udhas ji. Why do some people leave like this? There are some people whom you seldom meet but every time you've met them, you have beautiful memories of them. When you suddenly realise that they have left, their memories shroud your mind.”

He continued, “Pankaj ji was a wonderful person, soft-spoken, loving and always smiling. I've always seen him smiling whenever I met him. Of course a great ghazal singer, a great singer.”