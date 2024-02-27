Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas' funeral to be held today, says daughter Nayaab Udhas

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, whose voice resonated with generations, passed away on February 26 after a battle with illness. His last rites will be held today in Mumbai from 3 pm to 5 pm.

His daughter, Nayaab Udhas, shared the news on Instagram with a heavy heart, announcing the funeral details. “In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas,” she wrote, “the funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai.”