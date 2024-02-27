Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas' funeral to be held today, says daughter Nayaab Udhas

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, whose voice resonated with generations, passed away on February 26 after a battle with illness. His last rites will be held today in Mumbai from 3 pm to 5 pm.
His daughter, Nayaab Udhas, shared the news on Instagram with a heavy heart, announcing the funeral details. “In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas,” she wrote, “the funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai.”
Pankaj left behind a rich legacy, woven with soulful melodies and poignant verses. Born in 1951, he rose to prominence in the 1980s with his solo album, Aahat, captivating audiences with his mastery of ghazals. Throughout his career, he released numerous critically acclaimed albums, including Mukarar, Tarrannum, and Mehfil, solidifying his position as a ghazal icon.
His renditions of songs like Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandani Raat Mein, and Na Kajre Ki Dhaar became synonymous with him, etching their mark on the hearts of millions. The singer’s impact transcended borders, as he enthralled audiences worldwide with his powerful performances.
Fellow ghazal maestro Anup Jalota, lamenting the loss of a dear friend and colleague, shared, “We have lost a great ghazal singer. The trio of Pankaj, Talat (Aziz), and me was very famous. He took ghazal to every household and made a place for himself in people's hearts.”
Pankaj was not only a singer but also a gifted playback singer, lending his voice to various Hindi films like Naam, Saajan, and Mohra. He left behind a treasure trove of music that will continue to resonate with music lovers for generations to come.