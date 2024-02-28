Anup Jalota breaks down at Pankaj Udhas' funeral

Singer and musician Anup Jalota broke down as he paid tributes to his 'yaar' (friend) Pankaj Udhas at the latter's residence, calling it a ‘personal loss’. Anup was present at Pankaj's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday to pay last respects to the Padma Shri awardee.

Speaking to the media, Anup got emotional and said, "It's very difficult to forget him. For people it is Pankaj Udhas who has gone, for me: I have lost a 'yaar'. We have spent a beautiful time together, singing ghazals and songs. I don't understand the person who has worked his entire life for cancer patients, died due to cancer."