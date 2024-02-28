He took ghazal to masses: Shankar Mahadevan on Pankaj Udhas

Grammy-winning singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan expressed his condolences and remembered the late singer Pankaj Udhas, sharing how he took the ghazal singing to the masses and said how during any important decision of the musical fraternity, he used to be always present.

Shankar was present at his residence on Tuesday to pay last respects to the Padma Shri awardee. Talking to the media, Shankar, who had teamed up with Pankaj for the album Woh Ladki Yaad Aati Hai said, "Pankaj Udhas took ghazal singing to the masses. He used to always encourage us and give us blessings. He always had a positive approach towards everything. Whenever the musical fraternity had to take any important decision, Pankaj ji used to be always there with us. We will all miss him a lot."

"His children, Nayaab and Ojas, are such fabulous children. May God give them the strength to bear this big loss. We are all in a state of shock till now and I pray that May God give strength to his wife, his children to bear this loss," added the Breathless fame singer.

Tabla maestro and percussionist Zakir Hussain, who was also present at Pankaj's residence, paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.