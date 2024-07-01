Kiran Rao shares delightful moments from ‘Rao-Khan holiday’ with Aamir Khan and son Azad

Former husband-wife Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were seen sharing happy moments with their son Azad Rao Khan on a family holiday. The couple, who are often appreciated for their co-parenting techniques after their separation, took time to spend quality time amidst the busy schedule.
On Sunday, fans were delighted by an Instagram story from Kiran Rao, where the trio posed with big radiant smiles in a selfie. All three of them complimented with glasses posed with the lush green background. The story was captioned with “Rao-Khan holiday” and was paired with a song from Kiran’s last directorial, Laapataa Ladies.
All three, dressed in white and cool-coloured clothes, exuded a summer vibe. The lush greenery and broad smiles made the outing look soothing.
The ex-couple surely does not let their separation come in the way of raising their child. In an interview with a media publication, Kiran Rao mentioned how they got married due to family pressure as they had been living together for a year. Looking back at it now, she says, ‘I've always believed that marriage as an institution needs to be reconsidered. Honestly, we did it more because of parental and societal expectations. Even at that time, we understood that it could be a great institution if both individuals could maintain their independence while being part of a couple within it.
The separation has neither come in the way of their personal relationships involving their children nor in their professional sphere. The former couple will be co-producing a sports-drama film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 25.