Taylor Swift gets stuck as her stage malfunctions during concert in Dublin

Popstar Taylor Swift during her tour in Dublin had a small problem as she got stuck on a “raised platform.”

The singer got help from one of her background dancers from the Eras Tour, where she was performing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, a staple of the Tortured Poets Department portion of the tour setlist. She was stranded midair on a platform after it did not retract according to plan, reports a media outlet.

A backup dancer stayed firm while the singer was standing on the structure, a fan-captured footage shows. Taylor and the dancer did not miss a beat before smoothly handling the technical mishap.