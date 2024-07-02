Alanna Panday radiates magic in an ethereal maternity photoshoot

The photoshoot embraced a ‘peak floral-core’ aesthetic, with Alanna draped in a delicate pink gossamer dress. The dress, a part of the Butterfly set by Work From Beach Be Like, featured a crochet bralette with cascading netted sleeves and a flowing maxi skirt that elegantly highlighted her baby bump. Subtle sequins added a touch of shimmer to the sheer fabric, while a soft pink backdrop and tasteful lighting created an enchanting atmosphere.