Alanna Panday radiates magic in an ethereal maternity photoshoot

Alanna Panday, soon-to-be mom and cousin of actress Ananya Panday, recently stunned the internet with a series of ethereal maternity photos. Capturing the joy of impending motherhood, the photos showcased Alanna radiating a truly magical aura.
The photoshoot embraced a ‘peak floral-core’ aesthetic, with Alanna draped in a delicate pink gossamer dress. The dress, a part of the Butterfly set by Work From Beach Be Like, featured a crochet bralette with cascading netted sleeves and a flowing maxi skirt that elegantly highlighted her baby bump. Subtle sequins added a touch of shimmer to the sheer fabric, while a soft pink backdrop and tasteful lighting created an enchanting atmosphere.
Alanna’s minimal makeup and straight hair complemented the look, further emphasising her natural pregnancy glow. Simple stud earrings were the only accessories adorning her, keeping the focus on the beauty of the dress and her growing baby bump.
The Butterfly set, priced at approximately INR 33,405, epitomises the brand’s signature style – a touch of whimsical fantasy with intricate details that transform each dress into a work of art. Perfect for those seeking a touch of magic in their wardrobe, these dresses are renowned for their dreamy silhouettes, featuring crocheted bralettes and skirts adorned with delicate sequins.
Alanna’s maternity shoot proves that embracing motherhood can be a truly enchanting experience. With a touch of fairycore magic and an emphasis on her blossoming femininity, Alanna's photos captured a special moment in her life, leaving fans enthralled.