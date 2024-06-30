Triptii Dimri mesmerises in a glamorous Versace LBD at ‘Bad Newz’ trailer launch

Triptii took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a series of pictures that had everyone glued to their screens. “Get ready for #BadNewz, hitting cinemas on 19th July!” she captioned the post. The heart-stopping snaps featured the Animal actress in a Versace dress which was everything a little black dress dreams of being: spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a flirty mini hemline. But the real showstopper was the dazzling crystal embellishment that adorned the entire dress, adding a touch of luxury and shimmer.