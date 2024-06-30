Triptii Dimri mesmerises in a glamorous Versace LBD at ‘Bad Newz’ trailer launch

Triptii Dimri sent the internet into a frenzy with her show-stopping look at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bad Newz. The actress, known for her captivating performances and impeccable fashion sense, did not disappoint, leaving fans speechless in a glamorous black mini-dress
Triptii took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a series of pictures that had everyone glued to their screens. “Get ready for #BadNewz, hitting cinemas on 19th July!” she captioned the post. The heart-stopping snaps featured the Animal actress in a Versace dress which was everything a little black dress dreams of being: spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a flirty mini hemline. But the real showstopper was the dazzling crystal embellishment that adorned the entire dress, adding a touch of luxury and shimmer.
Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania expertly accessorised the look with a pair of statement gold earrings, a chic mini black handbag, and strappy high heels to elevate the ensemble further. Makeup artist Nikita Kapoor accentuated Triptii’s natural beauty with a soft, glam look. Nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and glossy lipstick created a perfect balance, while the defined brows, blushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter added a touch of warmth. The final touch? Long, luscious tresses cascaded down her shoulders in a side partition, perfectly framing her face and completing the glamorous picture.
Triptii’s look has already been hailed as a red-carpet triumph by fans, proving once again that the actress knows how to command attention with both her talent and style. With Bad Newz set to release on July 19, fans can’t wait to see what other sartorial surprises Triptii has in store for the film’s promotions.