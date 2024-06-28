Shraddha Kapoor stuns in chic summer ensemble

Shraddha Kapoor has once again showcased her chic fashion sense, providing perfect inspiration for a stylish summer wardrobe. The actress, known for her roles in movies like Stree, was recently spotted in a laid-back yet fashionable outfit featuring denim trousers and an orange T-shirt.
In her recent look, Shraddha opted for a vibrant orange crop top with half sleeves and a modest neckline. She paired it with elegant high-waisted trousers featuring a striking brown and blue tie-dye design. This stylish ensemble is sourced from the trendy apparel line Zara, known for its contemporary and fashion-forward pieces.
The vibrant crop top adds a burst of colour, while the tie-dye trousers bring a unique and artistic touch. Together, they create a balanced and eye-catching ensemble perfect for any casual outing.
She accessorised her outfit with a playful chain necklace and classic white trainers, keeping her accessories minimal to let her ensemble take center stage. Her makeup was on-point, featuring defined brows, flushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, glossy lipstick, winged eyeliner and a subtle nude eyeshadow. She perfected her stylish look with soft curls, leaving her lovely shoulder-length hair open with a side part.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Stree 2, a sequel to the 2018 release directed by Amar Kaushik. This 2024 horror drama is the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and it also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.