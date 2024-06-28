Shraddha Kapoor stuns in chic summer ensemble

Shraddha Kapoor has once again showcased her chic fashion sense, providing perfect inspiration for a stylish summer wardrobe. The actress, known for her roles in movies like Stree, was recently spotted in a laid-back yet fashionable outfit featuring denim trousers and an orange T-shirt.

In her recent look, Shraddha opted for a vibrant orange crop top with half sleeves and a modest neckline. She paired it with elegant high-waisted trousers featuring a striking brown and blue tie-dye design. This stylish ensemble is sourced from the trendy apparel line Zara, known for its contemporary and fashion-forward pieces.

The vibrant crop top adds a burst of colour, while the tie-dye trousers bring a unique and artistic touch. Together, they create a balanced and eye-catching ensemble perfect for any casual outing.