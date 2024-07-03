'Delhi’s audience is very demanding’: Daler Mehndi

From music to fashion and now acting, Daler Mehndi, 56, known as the ‘King of Bhangra’ and a pioneer of Indipop, is set to make his acting debut in the Bollywood film Welcome to the Jungle, a sequel to the action crime comedy Welcome Back (2015), starring an ensemble cast that includes John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Anil Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah.

Mehndi says he got the opportunity to act after initially turning down a film offer in 1998 to focus on establishing himself in the music industry. Starting with his breakout hit ‘Bolo Tara Ra Ra’ in 1995, which revolutionised Bhangra music, Mehndi’s music is about blending Punjabi folk elements with modern sounds.

His colourful turbans and flowing robes are a big part of his act. His songs, ‘Na Na Na Re’ and ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ are a must at every party, so much so that he has been credited with having single-handedly placed Punjabi music on the global map.

