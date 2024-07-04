Ambani Wedding Updates: Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai, gets paid THIS whopping amount to perform for sangeet

A media outlet recently shared a clip of Justin Bieber's car arriving in Mumbai, adding to the excitement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. According to report, Justin is being paid $10 million by the Ambani family for his performance.

Earlier reports suggest that musicians Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are set to perform at Anant and Radhika's extravagant wedding celebrations in Mumbai.

Recently, the Ambani family celebrated the mameru ceremony, a cherished Gujarati wedding tradition. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, accompanied by Purnima Dalal, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal, graced the event. The ceremony, where the bride's mama (maternal uncle) brings sweets and gifts, was a testament to tradition and familial celebration, reflecting grandeur and cultural heritage in every detail.

In the videos, the Ambani residence was seen fully decked up. It was embellished with red, pink and orange flowers. Golden lights were also placed throughout to enhance its splendour. A digital screen was also installed, featuring caricatures of Anant and Radhika.

Anant and Radhika's wedding plans

A standout in the Ambani family's wedding plans is a chaat stall from Varanasi's renowned Kashi Chaat Bhandaar. Recently, Nita Ambani visited Varanasi, seeking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. She personally invited Rakesh Keshari, the shop owner, after savouring his chaats.