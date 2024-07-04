Hina Khan chooses to let go of her 'beautiful hair before it starts falling off' due to cancer

As Hina Khan is undergoing chemotherapy to treat her stage three breast cancer, the actress chose to get her hair shortened “before it starts falling off” and decided to use her own tresses to make a wig for herself.

Hina on Thursday took to Instagram, where she shared a reel while she was getting a haircut. Her emotional mother could be heard praying for her. The actress was then seen consoling her mother and saying that it is just a haircut. Hina shortened her hair to a pixie style.

For the caption, Hina wrote, “You can hear my mother's walling voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.”

“To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it's hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you're facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair - your pride, your crown?”