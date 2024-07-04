Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker celebrate birth of first child

Vanessa Hudgens, known for her role in Tick, Tick... Boom, and her husband, MLB player Cole Tucker, have welcomed their first child. While details about the baby's birthdate, gender, and name remain under wraps, the couple was seen leaving a hospital in Santa Monica on July 3, Tucker's 28th birthday, according to a popular magazine.

Hudgens had earlier shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Tucker on Instagram, with photos of the couple and their dog. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven. You make the world a brighter place just by being you."

Hudgens made a stylish announcement of her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars in March. Dressed in a black, long-sleeved, floor-length gown, she proudly showcased her bump while posing for photos and giving interviews. Hudgens and Tucker tied the knot in December 2023 in a jungle wedding in Tulum, Mexico.