Yesteryear actress Smriti Biswas passes away aged 100

Known for her work in Bengali, Hindi and Marathi films, veteran star Smriti Biswas passed away aged 100 at her home in Nashik, Maharashtra. The actress breath her last due to age-related problems on July 3, according to media reports.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to pay tribute to the iconic actress, who started her career in acting as a child artist. Mehta shared a panoply of pictures of the actress from her younger and older days. “Go away in peace and to a happier place dear Smritiji. Thank you for blessing our lives. RIP Smriti Biswas,” he wrote as the caption.

Film Heritage Foundation also mourned her sudden demise with a tweet on X that reads, "FHF was deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of yesteryear actress Smriti Biswas yesterday. Smriti Biswas, who celebrated her centenary in February this year, was one of the most vivacious and attractive actors in the 1940s and 50s."