Ambani Wedding Updates: Anant and Radhika's sangeet lights up with a stellar family performance to 'Deewangi Deewangi'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who will tie the knot on July 12, commenced their festivities with the mameru ceremony at Antilia. They're joyously celebrating their sangeet ceremony and a delightful video has emerged on social media. In the video, the Ambani family, dressed in exquisite designer outfits, is seen dancing with sheer happiness to the iconic Bollywood song Deewangi Deewangi from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. Their heartfelt celebration captures the essence of love and togetherness, marking a memorable prelude to their upcoming wedding.

The video unfolds with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, dancing alongside his brother-in-law, Anand Piramal. Joining them is Isha Ambani, followed by Shloka Mehta, adding to the joyous celebration. Nita Ambani gracefully takes the stage, blending traditional moves with a modern song, while Mukesh Ambani later joins in with his charismatic presence. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, soon-to-be-married, make a grand entrance, adding to the spectacle.

The video culminates with the entire family standing together, epitomising happiness and unity in a truly stunning display of celebration.