Deepika Padukone redefines maternity fashion in purple sari at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony

Deepika Padukone, soon to be a mommy, continues to redefine maternity fashion. On Friday, she turned heads at the pre-wedding sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, dazzling in a vibrant purple sari.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a glimpse of her look for the night. The picture showcased her radiant beauty in a flowing purple sari, her baby bump adding a heartwarming touch. Gold jewellery accentuated her outfit, and a sleek bun completed her elegant ensemble.
The Ambani sangeet was a star-studded affair itself. From Bollywood A-listers like Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor to celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, and MS Dhoni, the guest list was a who's who of the Indian entertainment industry.
This stunning appearance comes amidst the success of Deepika’s latest film, Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi epic, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, has garnered critical acclaim and box office dominance, grossing over INR 700 crore worldwide in just a week. Deepika's captivating performance as an expectant mother in the film has also been lauded by critics.
Earlier, Deepika stole the show at the film's pre-release event in Mumbai. Dressed in a chic black dress, she complemented co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, who also opted for black attire.
As the countdown to the much-anticipated wedding of Anant and Radhika begins, Deepika's radiant appearance serves as a reminder of her grace and captivating style. The wedding ceremony is set for July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, with festivities adhering to traditional Hindu customs. Guests are encouraged to embrace the occasion by dressing in their finest Indian attire, making it a truly unforgettable celebration.