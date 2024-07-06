Justin Bieber electrifies Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony with stellar performance

Global pop icon Justin Bieber set the stage ablaze at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night. Social media was flooded with snippets of his electrifying performance, leaving fans in awe. Bieber, sporting a white vest and a stylish jacket for the occasion, belted out a string of his biggest hits, including Love Yourself, Peaches, Where Are U Now and No Brainer. The energy was electric as he captivated the audience with his signature vocals and stage presence.
One fan couldn’t contain their excitement, tweeting, “Bieber performing his old stuff is STILL a treat to watch!” Another chimed in, “He just won my heart. Look at how he’s charming the invitees!” It was a night filled with nostalgia and pure musical joy.
Adding a touch of surprise, Orry (Orhan Awatramani) joined Bieber on stage for a dynamic performance. Fans loved the collaboration, with one Instagram user commenting, “This was beautiful. Like Rihanna, Ory vibed with him, too. Lol.”
After captivating the audience, Bieber was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport early Saturday morning, returning to the US. He graciously shook hands with fans before departing, leaving them with unforgettable memories.
This marked Bieber’s second visit to India, the first being his highly anticipated 2017 concert. According to reports, the Ambani family reportedly paid a whopping USD 10 million to secure Bieber’s performance for the sangeet ceremony.
The extravagant wedding celebrations for Anant, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, have been nothing short of spectacular. Their pre-wedding festivities began in March, with renowned artists like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and Andrea Bocelli gracing various events. The grand wedding ceremony is set for July 12, culminating months of festivities.
This fusion of global music stars and traditional Indian celebrations has truly captured the world’s attention, solidifying the Ambani wedding as a landmark event.