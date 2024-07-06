Justin Bieber electrifies Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony with stellar performance

Global pop icon Justin Bieber set the stage ablaze at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night. Social media was flooded with snippets of his electrifying performance, leaving fans in awe. Bieber, sporting a white vest and a stylish jacket for the occasion, belted out a string of his biggest hits, including Love Yourself, Peaches, Where Are U Now and No Brainer. The energy was electric as he captivated the audience with his signature vocals and stage presence.