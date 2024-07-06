Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dazzle in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles at their sangeet ceremony

The Ambani family celebrated the upcoming nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with a spectacular sangeet ceremony. The event shimmered with the presence of family, friends, and a host of Bollywood celebrities. But the spotlight truly belonged to the radiant couple and their breathtaking attire, courtesy of the renowned couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Anant exuded sophistication in a bespoke black and gold bandhgala. The intricate design featured a split Mandarin collar, full-length sleeves, and the show-stopping detail – floral embellishments meticulously crafted from real gold. The tailored jacket, paired with a matching black kurta and pants, exuded timeless elegance. Completing his look were sleek dress shoes, a sharp ponytail, and a well-maintained beard.
Radhika, the picture of bridal grace, donned a stunning beige and gold lehenga set. The off-the-shoulder blouse, adorned with a mesmerising cascade of Swarovski crystals, perfectly complemented the cropped hem and fitted silhouette. The A-line lehenga, with its minimal flair and floor-length elegance, was further accentuated with delicate Swarovski crystal embellishments.
A beautifully embellished green silk dupatta added a touch of vibrancy to the ensemble. Radhika’s dazzling accessories included a diamond necklace featuring a stunning emerald pendant, a delicate bracelet, and dainty earrings. Her centre-parted loose tresses, accentuated with winged eyeliner and minimal makeup, completed her breathtaking look.
The sheer opulence of the outfits, with Anant’s real gold embellishments and Radhika’s dazzling Swarovski crystals, is a testament to the meticulous attention to detail poured into their ensembles. Social media is abuzz with praise for the couple’s stunning attire, designed by the legendary Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
The wedding celebrations for this power couple are set to continue until July 14, promising an extravaganza of Indian culture, fashion, and grandeur. As they embark on their journey together, their dazzling sangeet ceremony will surely be remembered as a night of unmatched elegance and opulence.