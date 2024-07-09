Ananya Panday's nostalgic moment with Justin Bieber after Anant-Radhika's sangeet

But the nostalgia didn't stop there. Ananya shared a throwback photo from her younger days, posing alongside a younger Justin. She added the cheeky caption, "Throwback to when I thought I would be chosen as the one less lonely girl @justinbieber."

The post resonated with many of her followers, who loved the candid and playful tone of her Instagram Stories. This glimpse into Ananya's fangirl moments added a personal touch to the glamorous sangeet event, showing the international star power that the Ambani celebration attracted.