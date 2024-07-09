Ananya Panday's nostalgic moment with Justin Bieber after Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday had a night to remember as she attended the star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Among the many highlights of the evening was Ananya's exciting encounter with international pop sensation Justin Bieber.
Ananya took to her Instagram to share her joy, posting a couple of memorable photos. In one of the pictures, she captured the moment with Justin performing on stage, with the caption humorously noting, "Here’s my picture with @justinbieber I’m kinda distracted making @orry have the best night ."
But the nostalgia didn't stop there. Ananya shared a throwback photo from her younger days, posing alongside a younger Justin. She added the cheeky caption, "Throwback to when I thought I would be chosen as the one less lonely girl @justinbieber."
The post resonated with many of her followers, who loved the candid and playful tone of her Instagram Stories. This glimpse into Ananya's fangirl moments added a personal touch to the glamorous sangeet event, showing the international star power that the Ambani celebration attracted.
As always, Ananya's social media updates is keeping her fans engaged, offering them a peek into both her professional and personal life. Her playful interaction with Justin not only highlights the star-studded nature of the event but also bridges the gap between Bollywood and international music sensations. This latest post is sure to be a favorite among her followers, blending star-studded events with a touch of childhood dreams.