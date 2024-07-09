Anil and Tina Ambani shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaires Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, are in full swing! The festivities took a vibrant turn on Monday night with a lively haldi ceremony held at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.
Guests like businessman and the groom's uncle Anil Ambani and his wife, former actress Tina Ambani, were spotted leaving the venue late at night, hand-in-hand and thoroughly coated in turmeric paste and marigold petals. The couple even stopped for photos with the paparazzi, sporting infectious smiles.
The event was also attended by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was seen entering the venue in an all black traditional outfit.
The celebrations are far from over. On July 12, the official wedding ceremony, Shubh Vivah, will mark the start of the main events. Guests are encouraged to embrace the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. This will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and the grand reception, Mangal Utsav, on July 14.
Earlier in the day, the arrival of family members, including Mukesh Ambani with his son Akash Ambani, set the stage for the joyous event. The father-and-son duo, clad in traditional kurtas, even posed for the media, adding to the celebratory mood.
These vibrant pre-wedding festivities follow a series of heartwarming events hosted by the Ambani family. On July 2, a mass wedding for underprivileged couples was organised at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. This was followed by the Mameru ceremony on July 3, a Gujarati tradition where the bride's maternal uncle visits her with gifts and sweets.
Adding to the star power, the Ambanis also hosted a Sangeet ceremony on July 5, featuring a constellation of Bollywood celebrities. The event even included a performance by global pop sensation Justin Bieber.
The ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding ritual that involves applying turmeric paste to bless the bride and groom, was a star-studded affair, albeit with a twist. While close family members and a select few Bollywood A-listers were invited, photos emerging from the event reveal a much more playful atmosphere than expected.