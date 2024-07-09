Five cult classics to revisit on Guru Dutt's birth anniversary

Today marks the birth anniversary of one of Indian cinema's most revered figures, Guru Dutt, born on July 9, 1925. The artiste, whose real name was Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone, left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry as an actor, director and producer. His films, characterised by their profound themes, continue to resonate with audiences and filmmakers alike.
Baazi (1951)
Guru Dutt's directorial debut, Baazi, is a gripping crime thriller that marked the beginning of his illustrious career. Starring Dev Anand and Geeta Bali, the film is known for its stylish direction and engaging plot. Baazi laid the foundation for Dutt’s future projects, showcasing his flair for blending commercial appeal with creative profundity.
Pyaasa (1957)
A timeless masterpiece, Pyaasa tells the story of a disillusioned poet struggling to find recognition in a materialistic world. The film's lyrical storytelling and evocative cinematography make it a cornerstone of Indian cinema. With memorable performances by Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, and Mala Sinha, Pyaasa continues to resonate with audiences for its poignant portrayal of unrequited love and struggle.
Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)
Although not a commercial success at the time of its release, Kaagaz Ke Phool is now considered a classic. This semi-autobiographical film explores the rise and fall of a filmmaker, reflecting Dutt's own experiences in the industry. The film’s innovative use of lighting and shadows, coupled with its melancholic narrative, have earned it a place in cinematic history.
Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960)
A romantic musical drama, Chaudhvin Ka Chand is celebrated for its beautiful songs and heartfelt narrative. The film tells the story of mistaken identities and unrequited love, set against the backdrop of Lucknow’s Nawabi culture. The iconic title song, sung by Mohammed Rafi, remains one of the most cherished melodies in Bollywood history.
Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)
Set in the declining days of the feudal system, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam is a poignant drama about the relationship between a lonely wife and her servant. With powerful performances by Meena Kumari and Guru Dutt, this film delves deep into themes of loyalty, love and societal change. It remains a testament to Dutt’s ability to capture the nuances of human emotions.