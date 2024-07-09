Veteran singer Usha Uthup’s husband, Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78

According to the family, Jani complained of discomfort while watching television at his residence and despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The medical team confirmed that a massive cardiac arrest was the cause of his sudden passing.

Usha, who was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Government of India, is deeply mourning the loss of her husband. The couple shared a close bond, and Jani was a significant pillar of support in Usha's illustrious career. The couple first met at the iconic Trincas in the early 1970s, a landmark that holds sentimental value in Kolkata's cultural history.