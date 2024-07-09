Veteran singer Usha Uthup’s husband, Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78

The news of Jani Chacko Uthup's passing has left a void in the hearts of many who knew him. In addition to his wife Usha Uthup, Jani is survived by their son Sunny and daughter Anjali. The family announced that the last rites will be performed on Tuesday. Jani was a respected figure in the tea plantation sector.
According to the family, Jani complained of discomfort while watching television at his residence and despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The medical team confirmed that a massive cardiac arrest was the cause of his sudden passing.
Usha, who was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Government of India, is deeply mourning the loss of her husband. The couple shared a close bond, and Jani was a significant pillar of support in Usha's illustrious career. The couple first met at the iconic Trincas in the early 1970s, a landmark that holds sentimental value in Kolkata's cultural history.
Their daughter, Anjali, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her late father. She posted a heartfelt message along with a picture of Jani, saying, "Appa…gone too soon…but as stylishly as you lived…most handsome man in the world…we love you a true gentleman and Lawrencian to the core and the finest Tea Taster."