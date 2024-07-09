Hugh Grant spotted embracing Renee Zellweger in new photos from the sets of 'Bridget Jones 4'

In a long wait for Bridget Jones' return, Hugh Grant gets cozy with his co-actor Renee Zellweger on the set. The upcoming movie marks the franchise's fourth installment, where the duo was spotted embracing on set.

In the streets of Hampstead, London, Hugh Grant, dressed in a blue suit, was seen kissing Renee on her cheeks by gently holding her, embracing her presence on the set. The actress looked graceful in her green skirt and grey cardigan. The leaked images from the set made it seem like they were rekindling their romance.

In April, the fourth film of the franchise was confirmed. Directed by Michael Morris and based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel Mad About the Boy, the story will continue from where Bridget Jones's Baby left off in 2016. At the beginning of the third film of the movie series, Grant's character, Daniel Cleaver, was believed to have died in a plane crash. However, a newspaper headline at the film's end revealed he had been found alive, setting the stage for Grant's return in the fourth sequel.

In the conversation with a news publication, Hugh expressed his feelings about the upcoming film. He said, "I'll tell you what; I think this script for the fourth Bridget is the best one of the four. And in fact, one of the best scripts I have read in a long time. It's based on trying to bring up two children alone, and then all mixed up in the Bridget Jones comedy, so it's very sad, as well as very funny. It had me in tears."

The film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is the fourth Bridget film and is scheduled to be in the theatres on Feb 14, 2025. The film will also feature Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.