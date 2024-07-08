Margot Robbie all set to welcome her first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Barbie star Margot Robbie is all set to welcome her first baby with her filmmaker-actor husband, Tom Ackerley.

Several sources have confirmed that the 34-year-old actress and her husband are expecting their first child, reports a news publication. The actress flaunted her blooming baby bump as she carefully boarded a boat during a holiday at Lake Como with her husband on Sunday.

Margot wore a cropped white T-shirt that exposed her baby bump, paired with black trousers, a black blazer and a cream leather bag. The actress was assisted by her husband, who gave his hand out for her to hold.