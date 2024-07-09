Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh lead Bollywood glamour at Anant-Radhika’s haldi ceremony

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his charismatic screen presence, arrived in a stylish all-black traditional outfit. However, his attire soon transformed into a more appropriate yellow kurta, embracing the celebratory spirit of the ceremony. He even acknowledged the paparazzi’s playful calls of ‘Sikandar’, a reference to his upcoming action film directed by AR Murugadoss.
Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s flamboyant actor, arrived in a vibrant yellow kurta and palazzo set. True to his energetic persona, he was warmly welcomed with a paan, which he savoured with appreciation. His exit was equally lively, as he emerged completely covered in turmeric. Bidding farewell with a wave, he hopped into his black SUV, leaving a trail of laughter and colour in his wake.
Janhvi Kapoor, dazzling in a yellow sari, was spotted alongside Shikhar Pahariya’s brother, Veer Pahariya. The Kapoor siblings, along with their father Boney Kapoor (clad in a light yellow kurta-pyjama), were seen actively involved in the festivities.
The paparazzi frenzy reached new heights as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday posed together for the cameras. Sara’s colourful lehenga and crop top contrasted beautifully with Ananya’s delicate pink gown. Both actresses looked stunning, completing their looks with traditional jewellery and elegant hairstyles.
The guest list boasted other prominent names from the Indian entertainment industry, including Manushi Chhillar, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), filmmaker Atlee, and Tina Ambani (Anant’s aunt) and Anil Ambani.
This star-studded event marks the beginning of several planned ceremonies. The main festivities will kick off on Friday, July 12 with the Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony) and culminate in the grand wedding reception on July 14.