Dhruv Rathee and Juli Lbr to embrace parenthood

Social media sensation Dhruv Rathee and his wife, Juli Lbr, have announced a joyous milestone in their lives — they are expecting their first child, due in September 2024.

The couple shared the exciting news today via a heartfelt Instagram post stating "Baby Rathee coming in September," accompanied by three captivating photos. In the first image, Juli tenderly cradles her baby bump.The second photo captures Dhruv and Juli beaming with joy. The third picture showcases Juli's radiant smile.