Dhruv Rathee and Juli Lbr to embrace parenthood

Social media sensation Dhruv Rathee and his wife, Juli Lbr, have announced a joyous milestone in their lives — they are expecting their first child, due in September 2024.
The couple shared the exciting news today via a heartfelt Instagram post stating "Baby Rathee coming in September," accompanied by three captivating photos. In the first image, Juli tenderly cradles her baby bump.The second photo captures Dhruv and Juli beaming with joy. The third picture showcases Juli's radiant smile.
Dhruv, known for his insightful commentary on social and political issues, boasts a substantial global following across various platforms. His engaging content spans topics from environmental conservation to governance, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. Juli, a healthcare professional and vlogger, has been a supportive partner in Dhruv's endeavors, often joining him in their vlogs and social media updates.
The couple's announcement has garnered an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from their dedicated followers and admirers. Social media has been abuzz with discussions about parenthood and the couple's future plans, underscoring the genuine connection Dhruv and Juli share with their audience.
As they prepare to embark on this new chapter, Dhruv and Juli are poised to embrace parenthood with the same passion and dedication that define their public personas. Their journey promises to inspire and bring joy to their global community of supporters, who eagerly await further updates and glimpses into their growing family.