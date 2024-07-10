'King of Slow Motion' Raghav Juyal turns 33!

Today, fans of dance and entertainment celebrate as popular dancer and actor Raghav Juyal, King of Slow Motion turns 33. Known for his infectious energy and charismatic stage presence, Juyal has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his out of the box dance style and charming personality. Currently basking in the success of his new film Kill, Juyal gained widespread fame through his journey on the popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance (DID). He first appeared on the third season of the show in 2012, where he quickly became a favourite among viewers and judges for his dance style, which blended slow motion with popping and locking techniques. During those days, he was nicknamed Crockroaxz.
After gaining recognition, he went on to participate in several other dance reality shows and became a prominent face in the Indian dance scene. His popularity soared due to his impeccable comic timing and infectious energy, making him not just a dancer but also a versatile entertainer.
Transitioning from television to movies, Raghav made his debut in Bollywood with the dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013, directed by Remo D'Souza. His role in the film showcased his dancing prowess and comedic skills, further solidifying his place in the industry. He continued to appear in subsequent instalments of the ABCD series, establishing himself as a prominent dancer-actor in Bollywood.
Throughout his career, Juyal has maintained a strong connection with his audience, thanks to his dedication to his craft. Beyond his achievements in dance and entertainment, Raghav's humility and down-to-earth personality have endeared him to colleagues and fans alike. His journey from a small-town boy with big dreams to a celebrated dancer and actor shows perseverance and passion in the world of entertainment.