'King of Slow Motion' Raghav Juyal turns 33!

After gaining recognition, he went on to participate in several other dance reality shows and became a prominent face in the Indian dance scene. His popularity soared due to his impeccable comic timing and infectious energy, making him not just a dancer but also a versatile entertainer.

Transitioning from television to movies, Raghav made his debut in Bollywood with the dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013, directed by Remo D'Souza. His role in the film showcased his dancing prowess and comedic skills, further solidifying his place in the industry. He continued to appear in subsequent instalments of the ABCD series, establishing himself as a prominent dancer-actor in Bollywood.