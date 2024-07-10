Vicky Kaushal reveals wife Katrina Kaif's reaction to his viral 'Tauba Tauba' moves in 'Bad Newz'

Actor Vicky Kaushal has set social media abuzz with his smooth dance moves in the newly released music video Tauba Tauba from his upcoming film Bad Newz. The track has sparked a viral trend, with celebrities and influencers joining to imitate his signature hook step.

Vicky recently shared how his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, reacted to his dance moves. Speaking to a news publication, he revealed that while Katrina appreciates his style of dane, she jokingly suggested he "practices control" on screen. However, when she saw him in Tauba Tauba, she stated that his moves "perfect".

The excitement around Bad Newz doesn't stop there. Earlier, Katrina had taken to Instagram to express her anticipation for the film, sharing the trailer and congratulating Vicky. At the trailer launch event, Vicky playfully hinted to Katrina about her involvement in the movie, which left her pleasantly surprised.