Salman Khan sends 'best wishes' to Vicky Kaushal after 'Tauba Tauba' song release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has heaped praise on actor Vicky Kaushal for his dance moves in the latest song Tauba Tauba from his upcoming film Bad Newz.

Salman took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared the music video of the song by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for hits such as Players, Gangsta, Mexico and God Damn.

In the video, Vicky is seen effortlessly grooving on the song dressed in an all-black outfit paired with sunglasses. “Great moves Vicky… Song looking good. Best wishes! @vickykaushal09,” Salman captioned the clip.