From assisting in Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' to debuting at Cannes, Ayush Mehra opens up about his evolution as an artiste

A month since the Cannes carpet rolled down and there are still some insiders from the coveted film festival that continue to make way online. For instance, we recently spoke to Divya Prabha, the super-talented Malayalam actor who was nominated for the Best Actress category for Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light.

While she shared some sweet moments from the film festival, like curious cats we also spoke with actor Ayush Mehra who made his Cannes debut.

A popular face especially in the OTT scene with series like Please Find Attached, Operation MBBS and Call My Agent: Bollywood to his credit, Ayush is often lauded for his approachable and relatable on-screen characters.

Making his Cannes debut in a white blazer designed by Sawan Gandhi, the Mumbai-based artiste is not new to global recognition. His film, Kacchey Limbu with Radhika Madan in the lead role was premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Ayush was one amongst the many fresh Indian faces to joined the esteemed participants at Cannes and in an exclusive chat, he told us all about it.

Excerpts:

How was your experience at Cannes?

It was a beautiful and amazing experience as an actor to be there, watch all those films and be around people who have inspired me since I dreamt of being an actor. I was inspired and motivated to be around these dignitaries who shape the landscape of global cinema. Also, the energy of the city is incredible!

Any memory from the film festival that you wish to share with our readers?

Of course, there are so many! Every screening I attended comes with a special memory etched into it. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was incredible! I am a huge fan of George Miller, and he was there; as were Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy. Watching a film with them was insane. George Miller is a director I have admired for a long time, and being in the same room with him and watching his film, giving him a standing ovation, was something out of this world.

You also attended the screening of some Indian films. What emotions did that evoke for you?

I was filled with pride as I was really happy watching All We Imagine as Light. For other films, I had to read subtitles, but watching a Hindi film and being able to understand it without any language barrier made it even more special. It was a small but significant moment for me as it was after 30 years, an Indian film was in the main competition for the Palme d'Or, and I could watch it with the team itself.

You also met with AR Rahman. What was the experience like?

Oh, my God! I was leaving the Indian Pavilion and AR Rahman sir was just entering. What do you say to such a legend? I've been listening to his music since I was seven or eight years old. He was so sweet and kind to agree to click a picture with me. Meeting him was surreal.