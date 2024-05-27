PM Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia and team on historic Cannes win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated filmmaker Payal Kapadia as she created history at the recently concluded 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Payal’s film All We Imagine as Light was feted with the Le Grand Prix award at the film festival. The film’s team, including Payal and actors Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti, attended the Cannes Film Festival to accept the award during the closing ceremony.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared a picture of the happy faces of the film’s team as they accepted the honour at the festival. He wrote, “India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work All We Imagine as Light. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers.”