Kiara Advani, Tovino Thomas and others congratulate Payal Kapadia and ‘All We Imagine as Light’ team for their Cannes 2024 Grand Prix win

A wave of national pride swept through the Indian film industry as Payal Kapadia’s directorial debut, All We Imagine as Light secured the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This landmark victory marks the first time an Indian film, and the first directed by an Indian woman has triumphed in the festival’s main competition in three decades.
Leading the congratulations was Kiara Advani, who shared a celebratory post from the Festival de Cannes on her Instagram Stories, adding emojis expressing her joy.
Bhumi Pednekar reposted a message from the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with a simple yet powerful “Bravo!” while Radhika Apte took to her account to express her admiration for “the beautiful and incredible people behind this film.”
Swara Bhasker echoed the sentiment with a concise “Amazing!” on her Instagram page. However, the most elaborate praise came from Aditi Rao Hydari. In a heartfelt post, she acknowledged the challenges faced by independent cinema and hailed Kapadia's achievement as a “monumental achievement” and the “crowning glory of the fight for good Cinema in India.”
Tovino Thomas shared his awe on Instagram, calling it “an incredible achievement for Indian cinema.” Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to X to express his honour for Kapadia and her team, highlighting this win as “the biggest award to Indian Cinema this year.”
Richa Chadha’s message on X captured the essence of the victory. She wrote, “HISTORIC!!! Just beaming at this news!” She applauded not only Kapadia but the entire team behind the film, acknowledging the triumph as a testament to the resilience of independent filmmaking.
All We Imagine as Light not only won hearts but also silenced the auditorium with its powerful story. The film, which received an eight-minute standing ovation, follows Prabha, a nurse, whose life takes a dramatic turn after a puzzling gift from her estranged husband. Accompanied by her roommate Anu, they embark on a transformative journey to a coastal town, where a mystical forest becomes a haven for their dreams.