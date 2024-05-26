Payal Kapadia makes history at Cannes as her debut film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ wins Grand Prix

Indian cinema witnessed a momentous occasion on Saturday as filmmaker Payal Kapadia became the first Indian to win the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival for her debut film, All We Imagine as Light. This historic win sparked national pride and ignited Oscar buzz for the captivating film.
Payal, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), etched her name in Cannes history by becoming the first Indian woman director to compete in the festival’s main competition. The Grand Prix award signifies the jury’s recognition of her exceptional talent and the film’s profound impact.
News of Payal’s victory sent shockwaves through social media. The official announcement from the Festival de Cannes on Instagram declared, “Le Grand Prix est attribue a ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA. The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA. #Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix.” A wave of congratulations and praise flooded social media platforms, with netizens hailing Payal as “unstoppable.”
Excitement reached a fever pitch as some even dubbed All We Imagine as Light a potential contender for the upcoming Academy Awards. One social media user exclaimed, “Omg guys, All We Imagine as Light is getting Palm d’Or shouts from critics. Forget Aadujeevitham, this could very well be our Oscar submission!”
The film’s reception went beyond awards. Following its screening, the audience erupted in a thunderous eight-minute standing ovation, a testament to the film’s emotional resonance. The story of Prabha, a nurse whose life takes an unexpected turn after a mysterious gift from her estranged husband, resonated deeply with viewers. Their subsequent journey to a coastal town, where a mystical forest serves as a sanctuary for dreams, captivated audiences with its blend of realism and fantasy.
All We Imagine as Light marks a successful Indo-French collaboration, co-produced by Petit Chaos in France and Chalk and Cheese Films in India. This landmark win not only celebrates Payal’s artistic vision but also underscores the growing global recognition for Indian cinema. As the excitement simmers, the world eagerly awaits the release of All We Imagine as Light, a film that promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.