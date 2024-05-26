Payal Kapadia makes history at Cannes as her debut film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ wins Grand Prix

The film’s reception went beyond awards. Following its screening, the audience erupted in a thunderous eight-minute standing ovation, a testament to the film’s emotional resonance. The story of Prabha, a nurse whose life takes an unexpected turn after a mysterious gift from her estranged husband, resonated deeply with viewers. Their subsequent journey to a coastal town, where a mystical forest serves as a sanctuary for dreams, captivated audiences with its blend of realism and fantasy.